Brokerages Set Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT at $202.62

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $202.62.
Several research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,318,064,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $253,766,929,000 after acquiring an additional 18,067,216 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,732,960 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,394,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,010 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $33,912,466,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 14,395.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,700,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $136,119,470,000 after purchasing an additional 70,212,651 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,651,275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,677,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ AAPL opened at $173.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.57. Apple has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $199.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apple will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.95%.
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
