Brokerages Set Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Target Price at $26.56

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.56.

ARQT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ARQT

Insider Transactions at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 3,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $41,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,514.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARQT. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 586.8% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 9,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Down 2.7 %

ARQT opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 6.80. The stock has a market cap of $993.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.90.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 439.79% and a negative return on equity of 294.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.