Brokerages Set Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Target Price at $20.67

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASAN shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Asana in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Asana in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Get Asana alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ASAN

Asana Stock Performance

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.21. Asana has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $171.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.59 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 75.22% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $69,027.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 220,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,414,832.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 753,888 shares in the company, valued at $11,308,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $69,027.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 220,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,414,832.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,733 shares of company stock valued at $788,886 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Asana

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Asana in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Asana by 1,015.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Asana by 25.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Asana by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Asana

(Get Free Report

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.