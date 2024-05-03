Brokerages Set ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Price Target at GBX 466.25

Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 466.25 ($5.86).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASC. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on ASOS from GBX 510 ($6.41) to GBX 490 ($6.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.71) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.28) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ASOS from GBX 350 ($4.40) to GBX 300 ($3.77) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

In related news, insider William Barker acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.58) per share, with a total value of £47,450 ($59,603.06). Insiders have purchased a total of 667,000 shares of company stock valued at $238,661,000 over the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ASC stock opened at GBX 349.60 ($4.39) on Tuesday. ASOS has a 1-year low of GBX 320.33 ($4.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 747.80 ($9.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of £417.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.13, a PEG ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 354.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 377.48.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

