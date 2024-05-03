Brokerages Set Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Target Price at $56.75

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $116.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.84. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $122.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.49 and a beta of 3.28.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.97) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Carvana will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $4,151,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,430,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,694. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $4,151,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,430,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 337,883 shares of company stock worth $27,930,178. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Carvana by 1,225.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

