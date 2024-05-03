Brokerages Set Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) PT at $27.50

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Chewy from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Chewy Price Performance

Chewy stock opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.52. Chewy has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $40.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.27, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Chewy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Chewy

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 6,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $104,485.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,760.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 8,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $124,628.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 243,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,732.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 6,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $104,485.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,760.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,884 shares of company stock worth $249,235. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth about $573,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chewy by 29.9% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,230,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 364.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 45,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

