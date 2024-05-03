Brokerages Set First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Target Price at $31.25

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Hovde Group decreased their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $38.50 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ INBK opened at $31.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,495,000. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,940,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 41.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 152,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 44,895 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 101,984.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 26,516 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

