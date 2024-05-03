Brokerages Set GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target at $135.18

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.18.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

GDDY opened at $124.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.08. GoDaddy has a one year low of $67.43 and a one year high of $127.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 32.74% and a negative return on equity of 89.25%. Equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $75,397.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,055,912.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 624 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $75,397.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,055,912.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $201,514.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,572.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,234 shares of company stock valued at $13,534,946 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GoDaddy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 17.7% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 59,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 79.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 12,343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,435,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,890,000 after acquiring an additional 674,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 104,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

