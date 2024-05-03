Brokerages Set Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Price Target at $58.57

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho began coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HGV

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $43.15 on Tuesday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $49.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $1,046,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,712.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $1,046,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,396,712.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jorge Pablo Brizi sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,316,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,557 shares of company stock worth $4,142,832. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Grand Vacations

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGV. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 78.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 46.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

(Get Free Report

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.