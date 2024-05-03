Brokerages Set Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Price Target at $109.71

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.71.

Several analysts have weighed in on VAC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $97.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.25. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $72.78 and a 12 month high of $137.77. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,123,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,125,000 after acquiring an additional 44,774 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,100,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,402,000 after purchasing an additional 116,823 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,387,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,763,000 after purchasing an additional 66,362 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,064,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,329,000 after buying an additional 377,766 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 31.2% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 599,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,307,000 after buying an additional 142,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

