Brokerages Set Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Price Target at $16.54

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.54.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JWN. StockNews.com raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on Nordstrom from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on JWN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

Nordstrom Stock Up 6.2 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 1,000.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $19.98 on Tuesday. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $23.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average is $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 49.30% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.00%.

About Nordstrom

(Get Free Report

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.