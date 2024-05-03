Brokerages Set Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) PT at C$53.08

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$53.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$48.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$47.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47. The company has a market cap of C$26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$38.79 and a twelve month high of C$49.39.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.46. The company had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.47 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 19.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.0374298 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Director Henry William Sykes bought 1,984 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$48.44 per share, with a total value of C$96,098.02. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total value of C$259,429.48. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company's stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

