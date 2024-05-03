Brokerages Set QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Price Target at $6.09

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.09.

QS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

QS stock opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 4.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.40. QuantumScape has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 18.98 and a current ratio of 10.38.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that QuantumScape will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $212,486.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,178,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,236,063.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $212,486.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,178,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,236,063.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 21,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $134,752.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 731,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,150.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,775. 10.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in QuantumScape by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 235,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

