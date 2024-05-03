Brokerages Set Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) PT at $199.77

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $201.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company.

Republic Services stock opened at $186.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.68. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $140.07 and a 52 week high of $196.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Republic Services will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.54%.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 34.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Republic Services by 172.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 7,045 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Republic Services by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 80,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,440,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $770,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

