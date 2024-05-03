Brokerages Set Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Target Price at GBX 6,351.25

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,351.25 ($79.78).

RIO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,100 ($76.62) to GBX 5,900 ($74.11) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,700 ($96.72) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,630 ($83.28) to GBX 6,610 ($83.03) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($75.37) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,900 ($74.11) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 5,442 ($68.36) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.47. The firm has a market cap of £68.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1,108.35, a P/E/G ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.65. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,509.50 ($56.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,910 ($74.24). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,135.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,339.23.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of GBX 203.77 ($2.56) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $137.67. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 6,945.01%.

Insider Activity at Rio Tinto Group

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 3,939 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,216 ($65.52), for a total value of £205,458.24 ($258,080.94). 14.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Get Free Report

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.