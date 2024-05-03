Brokerages Set Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Target Price at $143.25

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.75.

RGLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Royal Gold

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Gold

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,351. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 15,012 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 82,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $121.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.31. Royal Gold has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $147.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.88.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $152.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 43.96%.

About Royal Gold

(Get Free Report

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.