Brokerages Set The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Target Price at $125.08

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.08.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Argus upped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $112.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $206.58 billion, a PE ratio of 69.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

