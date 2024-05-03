Brokerages Set Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target at $139.39

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.39.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

ZBH stock opened at $118.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.90. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.63%.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,677,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 410.4% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth $48,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

