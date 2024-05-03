Brokers Offer Predictions for Eastern Bankshares, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EBC)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Eastern Bankshares in a research note issued on Monday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst L. Hunsicker now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Eastern Bankshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Eastern Bankshares Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of EBC opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. Eastern Bankshares has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 49.59%. The business had revenue of $230.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastern Bankshares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,367,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,244,000 after buying an additional 100,820 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 24.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,926,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,113 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,794,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,885,000 after purchasing an additional 634,133 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,464,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,198,000 after purchasing an additional 559,754 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,993,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,248,000 after purchasing an additional 576,381 shares during the period. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Eastern Bankshares

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Luis Borgen sold 40,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $526,967.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.44%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

