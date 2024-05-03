Brokers Offer Predictions for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $8.58 EPS.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.52 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 43.11%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.44) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $141.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on SRPT

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $130.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 0.95. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $159.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.56.

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,816,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $850,139,000 after acquiring an additional 243,180 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,741,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,221,000 after buying an additional 2,917,797 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,344,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,935,000 after purchasing an additional 319,444 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,127,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $398,025,000 after buying an additional 217,810 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $80,697,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 3,135 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.96, for a total transaction of $385,479.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,118.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bilal Arif sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.84, for a total transaction of $257,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,836 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,550.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Mayo sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.96, for a total transaction of $385,479.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,118.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,096 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,419 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.