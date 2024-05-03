Brokers Set Expectations for Fiserv, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FI)

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fiserv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.11. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $8.69 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.76 EPS.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FI. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $149.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,847,871.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Fiserv by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in Fiserv by 2.8% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Fiserv by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 4.0% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

