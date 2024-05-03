Brokers Set Expectations for K-Bro Linen Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of K-Bro Linen in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.16. The consensus estimate for K-Bro Linen’s current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.21). K-Bro Linen had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of C$82.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$80.10 million.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th.

K-Bro Linen Stock Performance

TSE:KBL opened at C$34.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83. K-Bro Linen has a twelve month low of C$28.21 and a twelve month high of C$37.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$369.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11.

K-Bro Linen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

Featured Stories

