Brokers Set Expectations for Power Co. of Canada’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:POW)

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Power Co. of Canada in a report issued on Monday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Power Co. of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $4.53 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Power Co. of Canada’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.04 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities cut shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$41.44.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Power Co. of Canada stock opened at C$37.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a current ratio of 23.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of C$32.33 and a 52-week high of C$40.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.40.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$21.37 billion during the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.89%.

Power Co. of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. This is a positive change from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Power Co. of Canada’s payout ratio is 65.60%.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

