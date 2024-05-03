Brokers Set Expectations for TC Energy Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research note issued on Monday, April 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Shares of TRP opened at $36.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $42.49.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 18.60%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.714 per share. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.41%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in TC Energy by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 55,677,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,174,931,000 after buying an additional 10,654,993 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $341,262,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in TC Energy by 70.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 16,540,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $569,058,000 after buying an additional 6,840,000 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. purchased a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $235,580,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in TC Energy by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,161,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,155,419,000 after buying an additional 5,822,056 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

