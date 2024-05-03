Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPYPO) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.20 and last traded at $14.05. Approximately 8,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 47,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.05.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

