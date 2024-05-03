Brookline Capital Management Comments on X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:XFOR)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Brookline Capital Management lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, April 29th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ FY2027 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.3 %

XFOR opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $2.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XFOR. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,473,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 16,915,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,184,000 after buying an additional 955,196 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after buying an additional 668,422 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 334.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 382,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 294,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 52,500 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $46,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 49,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $43,716.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 765,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,708 shares of company stock worth $170,428 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia.

Featured Stories

