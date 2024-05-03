Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,144,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278,082 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.64% of Brunswick worth $110,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Brunswick by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brunswick by 4.3% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in Brunswick by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Brunswick by 2.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Brunswick by 17.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $81.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.60. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $99.68.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). Brunswick had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 31.23%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BC shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. B. Riley raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.83.

In other news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 9,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $787,035.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,938.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 9,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $787,035.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,938.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,053 shares of company stock valued at $4,602,880 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

