Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, May 15th

Shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on Wednesday, May 15th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, May 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, May 15th.

Burning Rock Biotech Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNR opened at $0.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85. Burning Rock Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $3.09.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 121.79% and a negative return on equity of 71.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burning Rock Biotech

About Burning Rock Biotech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech stock. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited ( NASDAQ:BNR Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 122,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP owned 0.12% of Burning Rock Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and commercializes cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based tissue and liquid biopsy cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests for various range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

