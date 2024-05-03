California Public Employees Retirement System Has $9.74 Million Stock Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,390 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Capri worth $9,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Capri Stock Down 0.4 %

CPRI opened at $35.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.89 and a 200 day moving average of $47.05. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 2.08. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

CPRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

