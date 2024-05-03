California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 10,703 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,703 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of EnerSys worth $8,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at about $692,000. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 52,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 40,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 20,267 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnerSys Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ENS opened at $92.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.53. EnerSys has a one year low of $79.90 and a one year high of $113.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.69.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.79 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 7.49%. EnerSys’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EnerSys will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is 13.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENS shares. Oppenheimer downgraded EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Stories

