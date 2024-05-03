California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 19,291 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,674 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 19,291 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of SM Energy worth $8,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in SM Energy by 59.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 294.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,064 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 3,772.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $47.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.52. SM Energy has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 4.21.

SM Energy Cuts Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $608.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.35 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 34.45%. SM Energy’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

