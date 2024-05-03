California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 20,406 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,406 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of Element Solutions worth $9,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESI. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 47.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,403,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,719,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,523,000 after buying an additional 1,035,756 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 4.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,232,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,154,000 after buying an additional 798,662 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the third quarter worth $7,812,000. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 11.9% in the third quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,550,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,010,000 after buying an additional 270,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Element Solutions news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $27,120.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 1,410 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $32,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,109,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $27,120.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,110. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Element Solutions Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:ESI opened at $23.60 on Friday. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.36.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Element Solutions’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Element Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

