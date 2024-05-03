California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 22,647 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 22,647 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Chemours worth $8,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Chemours by 11.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,196,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $173,800,000 after buying an additional 612,071 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Chemours by 10.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,160,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,659,000 after buying an additional 286,076 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Chemours by 4,407.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,759,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,352,000 after buying an additional 1,720,389 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Chemours by 0.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,459,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,938,000 after buying an additional 10,075 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Chemours by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,381,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,582,000 after buying an additional 29,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemours alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CC shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Chemours from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Chemours Stock Performance

CC stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.99. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $39.05.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 46.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.08%.

About Chemours

(Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.