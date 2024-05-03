Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT) to Release Earnings on Friday

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 10th. Analysts expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners to post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $976.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ CLMT opened at $15.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.87. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $19.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.75.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CLMT
Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile
Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Calumet Specialty Products Partners
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.