Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Thor Explorations (LON:THX)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Thor Explorations (LON:THX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 30 ($0.38) price target on the stock.

Thor Explorations Stock Performance

LON:THX opened at GBX 15.25 ($0.19) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 13.96. The company has a market cap of £100.05 million, a PE ratio of 508.33 and a beta of 1.61. Thor Explorations has a twelve month low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 24 ($0.30).

About Thor Explorations

Thor Explorations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and explores gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

