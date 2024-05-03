Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Thor Explorations (LON:THX)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Thor Explorations (LON:THX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 30 ($0.38) price target on the stock.
Thor Explorations Stock Performance
LON:THX opened at GBX 15.25 ($0.19) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 13.96. The company has a market cap of £100.05 million, a PE ratio of 508.33 and a beta of 1.61. Thor Explorations has a twelve month low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 24 ($0.30).
About Thor Explorations
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Thor Explorations
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for Thor Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.