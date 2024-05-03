Cannell & Co. Acquires 200 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cannell & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 6.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 638,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,421,000 after purchasing an additional 39,330 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.40.

NYSE VLO opened at $157.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.55. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.27 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

