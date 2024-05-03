Cannell & Co. Buys Shares of 12,000 Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY)

Cannell & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Uranium Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Uranium Royalty in the third quarter valued at $58,000. 24.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Uranium Royalty Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ UROY opened at $2.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $295.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75. Uranium Royalty Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $3.76.
About Uranium Royalty
Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.
