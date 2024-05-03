Cannell & Co. Has $266,000 Stock Position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Cannell & Co. lowered its position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 90.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,670 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,022,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,664,000 after buying an additional 1,511,396 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the third quarter worth about $1,168,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 9.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,604,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,427,000 after purchasing an additional 305,216 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 204.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 289,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after purchasing an additional 194,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 5.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 888,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,979,000 after buying an additional 47,935 shares in the last quarter.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SGRY shares. StockNews.com raised Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Surgery Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.63.

Surgery Partners Stock Up 1.5 %

SGRY stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.72. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $45.79.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $735.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.93 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Surgery Partners

In related news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $36,628.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,307.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Surgery Partners news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $36,628.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,307.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 1,984 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $58,408.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,510 shares in the company, valued at $13,675,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,831 shares of company stock worth $482,609. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Surgery Partners

(Free Report)

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.