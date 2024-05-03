Cannell & Co. Invests $222,000 in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Cannell & Co. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 51,631.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 547,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,075,000 after buying an additional 546,775 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 24.9% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 689,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,661,000 after purchasing an additional 137,621 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 248,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,651,000 after purchasing an additional 79,102 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 246,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,614,000 after purchasing an additional 78,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 225,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,353,000 after buying an additional 76,350 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $580.88.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $6,871,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,377,624.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at $45,377,624.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,524 shares of company stock worth $24,871,960 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $475.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.27. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.50 and a twelve month high of $583.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $525.21 and a 200 day moving average of $512.07.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

