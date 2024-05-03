Cannell & Co. Invests $224,000 in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Cannell & Co. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of MSI stock opened at $335.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $342.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.39. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.64 and a twelve month high of $355.39.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.38.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

