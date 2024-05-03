Cannell & Co. Invests $341,000 in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Cannell & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,827,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at $80,959,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,495,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,869,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In other news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veralto Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE VLTO opened at $93.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.20 and its 200-day moving average is $80.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Veralto Co. has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $95.56.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on VLTO. Argus assumed coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.18.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

