Cannell & Co. Invests $420,000 in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Cannell & Co. bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 191,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. Cannell & Co. owned 0.07% of GrafTech International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EAF. CWM LLC raised its position in GrafTech International by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,511 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in GrafTech International in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Terril Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GrafTech International by 39.2% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EAF opened at $1.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $5.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.74.

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 66.36% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The firm had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on GrafTech International from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group started coverage on GrafTech International in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on GrafTech International from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on GrafTech International from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, GrafTech International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.88.

In other GrafTech International news, major shareholder Colonial House Capital Ltd bought 2,303,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,100,406.22. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 29,535,575 shares in the company, valued at $52,573,323.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

