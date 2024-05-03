Cannell & Co. Makes New $202,000 Investment in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Cannell & Co. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 51.8% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,043,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,943,000 after purchasing an additional 697,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,457,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,125,000 after acquiring an additional 592,306 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10,178.6% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,004,000 after buying an additional 346,174 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $39,561,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 178.7% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 314,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,429,000 after purchasing an additional 201,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAA. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.06.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $131.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.80. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $158.46.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.44 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 25.92%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.27%.

Insider Activity

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $333,076.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,057,103.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,807 shares of company stock valued at $353,955 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.