Cannell & Co. Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cannell & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,425 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $158.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Target from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.85.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

