Cannell & Co. Takes Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Cannell & Co. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $56.44 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $59.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Commercial Metals news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 35,704 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $2,066,547.52. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 36,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,024.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Recommended Stories

