Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Actinium Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.72.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $260.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.08. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $9.86.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATNM. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

