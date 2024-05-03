Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys 62,220 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 619,354 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 62,220 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.1% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $94,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.07.

Amazon.com stock opened at $184.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.28 and a 52 week high of $189.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $335,115,802.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 938,251,817 shares in the company, valued at $156,491,020,557.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,811,286 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

