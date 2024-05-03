Capital One Financial Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report released on Tuesday, April 30th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $5.53 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ FY2025 earnings at $5.39 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 30.01%. The company had revenue of $396.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.40.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

NOG stock opened at $39.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.49 and a 200-day moving average of $37.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.84. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James B. Evans sold 945 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $35,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,136. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider James B. Evans sold 945 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $35,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,136. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Evans sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,944 shares of company stock worth $436,614 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter valued at about $4,462,000. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,682,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 417,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,787,000 after purchasing an additional 43,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 419,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,888,000 after purchasing an additional 116,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

