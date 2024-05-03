Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from C$45.00 to C$40.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Capital Power traded as low as C$34.09 and last traded at C$34.69, with a volume of 271074 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$35.93.

CPX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$44.45.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CPX

Insider Transactions at Capital Power

Capital Power Trading Up 0.9 %

In other news, Senior Officer Jacquelyn Marie Pylypiuk sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.22, for a total transaction of C$204,296.98. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$37.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.08, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$984.00 million for the quarter. Capital Power had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 26.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital Power Co. will post 3.1532468 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Capital Power’s payout ratio is 40.73%.

About Capital Power

(Get Free Report)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.