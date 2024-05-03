Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,270,000 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the March 31st total of 5,970,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 949,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Insider Activity at Capitol Federal Financial

In other news, Director Morris J. Huey II bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Capitol Federal Financial news, EVP Rick C. Jackson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,511.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Morris J. Huey II purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 271,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 21,990 shares of company stock worth $125,141 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capitol Federal Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 4,393.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,853 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 922.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,371 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Capitol Federal Financial from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Capitol Federal Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CFFN opened at $5.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $680.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.68. Capitol Federal Financial has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $6.88.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is presently -36.17%.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

